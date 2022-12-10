Hungary-Croatia Border Controls to Be Dissolved on New Schengen Arrangements

Border controls will be discontinued on the 344km stretch of border between Hungary and Croatia from January 1, 2023, following approval of Croatia’s integration into the Schengen area, interior ministry state secretary Bence Rétvári said on Thursday.

The change will boost tourism and transport between the two countries, Rétvári told journalists after the European Council approved Croatia’s accession to the Schengen zone. Also, making the Hungarian-Croatian border transparent will allow the transfer of police working there to other duties, he added.

Rétvári said Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen entry had also been very close, and only two votes separated them from not getting approval. Hungary has always very much supported the Schengen accession, not only of Croatia, but also of Romania and Bulgaria, he said. In addition to strengthening economic ties, their accession could also strengthen the protection of the EU’s external borders. Additionally, Romania’s accession would make crossing the border easier for ethnic Hungarians living in Romania, he said.

