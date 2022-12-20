Hans Leijtens appointed Frontex Executive Director

Hans Leijtens was appointed new Frontex Executive Director during the meeting of Frontex Management Board held at the agency’s headquarters.

Hans Leijtens will join Frontex for a five-year term, succeeding the current Executive Director ad interim, Aija Kalnaja, who took over the post in July 2022. Following a recruitment procedure, the new Executive Director was appointed by the Frontex Management Board on the basis of a shortlist provided by the Commission and after a hearing at the European Parliament.

Lieutenant General Leijtens has been the Commander of Royal Netherlands Marechaussee since 2019, leading an organisation of more than 7000 people. Mr Leijtens holds a PhD in public administration and has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Among his previous positions were Commander of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee South District, Commander of Contingent Command in Afghanistan and, from 2011, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

He was a member of the Frontex Management board between 2011-2015 and 2019-2022.

