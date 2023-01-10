Orbán Welcomes Former Czech PM Babiš’s Acquittal in EU Funds Fraud Case

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has welcomed that former Czech premier Andrej Babiš has been acquitted of charges of fraud involving European Union funds.

Babiš had been accused of unlawfully securing 50 million Czech koruna (EUR 2.1m) in EU funds through one of his companies for the construction of a leisure centre more than ten years ago. “Glad to see that facts still matter!” Orbán said on Twitter in reaction to Monday’s verdict by the Prague Municipal Court. “My best wishes to @AndrejBabis. Keep on fighting!” Orbán said. Babiš is a candidate in the Czech presidential election whose first round is to be held on Jan. 13-14.

