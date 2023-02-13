5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Romania This Afternoon

According to the report of the Romanian Geological Institute, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Romania on Monday at 4:58 p.m. (local time). The epicenter of the earthquake was in Gorj County.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 km. The earthquake could also be felt in Cluj. According to the brief statement of the geological institute, at 16:58:06 (local time) a significant earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in Oltenia, in the region of Gorj county, at a depth of 15 km. The earthquake occurred 102 km southwest of Sibiu, 107 km northwest of Craiova, 137 km west of Pitești, 166 km east of Timisoara, 179 km south of Cluj, 183 km southeast of Arad, 196 km west of Brasov , it happened 218 km east of Belgrade, 222 km east of Zemun, 224 km west of Ploieşti.

As a result of Monday afternoon’s earthquake in Romania, there were no calls to the single emergency number 112, and no property damage or casualties were reported. According to the Geological Institute, however, the earthquake was felt in several settlements. Several residents of Târgu Jiu, Craiova, Timisoara and Sibiu wrote on social media that they felt the earthquake.

Since then, people living in Békéscsaba (Hungary, Békés County) also reported that they had felt the quake.





idokep.hu

maszol.ro

pixabay