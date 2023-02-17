Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: fourth quarter of 2022

Data for debt securities issued by euro area FVCs

The outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area FVCs was €1,740 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, €39 billion higher than at the end of the previous quarter. Over the same period, transactions amounted to a net issuance of €43 billion (see Chart 1). The annual growth rate of debt securities issued, calculated on the basis of transactions, decreased to 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 4.7% in the previous quarter.

Euro area FVCs’ holdings of securitised loans – accounting for most of the assets backing the debt securities issued – increased to €1,287 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, from €1,258 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The change was mainly accounted by net acquisitions of €27 billion (see chart 2). Net acquisitions of securitised loans originated by euro area monetary financial institutions (MFIs) amounted to €21 billion.

Data for loans securitised by FVCs by originator

Turning to the borrowing sector of securitised loans, loans to euro area households amounted to €737 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, with a net acquisition of €4 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, while loans to euro area non-financial corporations amounted to €420 billion, with a net acquisition of €19 billion.

Among the other assets of euro area FVCs, deposits and loan claims amounted to €190 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, predominantly claims on euro area MFIs (€96 billion). There was also a net acquisition of deposits and loan claims of €4 billion during the quarter. Holdings of debt securities amounted to €487 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2022, while net acquisitions amounted to €11 billion. Other securitised assets held by FVCs – including for example trade, tax and other receivables – amounted to €113 billion, with net acquisitions of €5 billion during the quarter.