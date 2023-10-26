WizzAir canceled more than 270 weekly flights to Israel in October

In its October schedule, WizzAir suspended more than 270 weekly flights to Israel, and this affected 14 weekly flights from Hungary, the airline announced.

On October 7, WizzAir announced that it had suspended its flights between Budapest and Debrecen and Tel-Aviv due to the Israeli airstrikes, in consultation with local and international authorities.

According to WizzAir, in the event of a flight cancellation, the affected passengers can choose between a free rebooking, a 100 percent refund of the purchase price of the flight ticket, or a credit of 120 percent of the original fare in WIZZ credit.

Passengers who have a valid reservation but have not yet received information about a flight cancellation can proactively request the cancellation of their tickets and thus receive 100 percent of the purchase price back according to the original payment method or in WIZZ credit.

WizzAir has currently canceled its flights to Israel until November 15 but is constantly reviewing the situation. The airline is in constant contact with the Israeli, Hungarian and international authorities, and monitors the events in Israel, they said.

They emphasized that the safety of its passengers, crew and aircraft is still the most important thing for WizzAir, so they will restart their flights when it can be considered safe to fly.

Tamás Király, managing director of Debrecen International Airport Kft., told MTI on Wednesday that a significant number of passengers will be affected by the suspension of WizzAir flights to Tel Aviv. According to the winter schedule, flights depart from Debrecen three times a week with 180 people each, so far the flights have almost always been full.

There will certainly be no flights from Debrecen to Tel Aviv in November, but according to the hopes of the airport and the airline, scheduled traffic between the two cities can be restored as early as December, said Tamás Király.

(MTI)