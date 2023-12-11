Katalin Karikó and Ferenc Krausz Received the Nobel Prize

Biochemist Katalin Karikó and physicist Ferenc Krausz received the Nobel Prize in Stockholm on Sunday.

The prize was handed over by King Carl Gustaf of Sweden at a fancy ceremony in the concert hall in Stockholm. “We are pushing the boundaries of human knowledge with these researches, which contribute to the development of the world and thus we can also prepare for the unpredictable events of the future” – said Astrid Söderbergh Widding, president of the Nobel Foundation’s board of trustees, in the opening speech.

Physicist Krausz shared the Nobel Prize in Physics with two French scientists, Pierre Agostini and Anne L’Huillier, for his experimental methods of producing attosecond light pulses for studying the movement of electrons within atoms. Karikó shared the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology with the American Drew Weissman for his discoveries that laid the foundation for the development of mRNA-based vaccines.

24.hu

Photos: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák