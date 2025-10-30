EEA: Nature-based solutions key to making Europe’s forests resilient to wildfires

European forests face growing threats from increasingly frequent and destructive wildfires caused by climate change, urban expansion, and land abandonment — but working with nature offers a path to greater resilience, according to a new European Environment Agency (EEA) briefing published on 29 October 2025.

The report, titled “Nature-based solutions for fire-resilient European forests,” highlights the importance of prevention and post-fire restoration measures such as rewilding, using fire-resilient vegetation, and creating green firebreaks and buffer zones. Case studies from Italy to Finland demonstrate practical approaches supporting the EU adaptation strategy and the EU Forest Strategy for 2030.

Between 2000 and 2024, wildfires burned an average of 3,770 km² of land each year across 32 EEA countries — an area roughly the size of Mallorca. While southern Europe remains most affected, north-western regions are now also seeing longer and more intense fire seasons. Around 7.4% of Europe’s surface lies where people live close to fire-prone vegetation, increasing risk to lives, homes, and livelihoods.

The EEA notes that Europe’s fire response has so far focused mainly on emergency suppression, not prevention or ecological recovery. Close-to-nature forestry, including grazing, agroforestry, prescribed burning, and deadwood management, can help reduce fuel loads and build ecosystem resilience. Post-fire recovery should prioritize diverse reforestation, natural regeneration, and soil and water restoration, boosting resistance to both fires and pests.

The agency emphasizes that nature-based solutions must be tailored to local conditions and involve early engagement with stakeholders to balance environmental and economic goals — ensuring sustainable, long-term forest management across Europe.

(eea.europa.eu)