157 Covid-19 Fatalities, Infections Up 2,982

Fully 157 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,982 infected were officially registered, bringing the total number of infections to 291,549, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 7,538, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 86,954. The number of active infections stands at 197,057, while there are 7,522 hospitalised Covid patients, 573 on a ventilator. Altogether 44,248 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,424,533.

Most people have been registered in Budapest (57,352) and Pest County (37,044) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (17,502), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (17,028), Hajdú-Bihar (16,439) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties (14,662). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (5,484).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay