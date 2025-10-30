The Vénkert Community Garden in Debrecen has once again been named Hungary’s Most Beautiful Kitchen Garden

This is the second time that the Vénkert Community Garden in Debrecen has received this recognition.

In addition to the main award, the Ministry of Agriculture also honored the garden with the title of Hungary’s Most Beautiful Residential Community Kitchen Garden, Mayor László Papp announced on social media.

Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa recalled the early days of the project, when many people were skeptical and even mocked the raised garden beds.

“But we believed in it, and today a community has been built here that serves as an example at the national level,”

– wrote Lajos Barcsa.

