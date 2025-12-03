EEA Press Release – Better Air Quality Monitoring Needed Around Ports and Airports

The European Environment Agency (EEA) warns that air pollutant emissions from shipping and aviation are rising, posing increasing health risks, particularly for populations living near ports and airports. The EEA briefing calls for improved monitoring of air quality in and around these transportation hubs.

Key findings:

Maritime transport is projected to become the main source of transport-related air pollution in coastal cities by 2030. Aviation emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) have also increased over recent decades.

Current monitoring networks around some ports and airports are limited, with insufficient sampling points to fully capture pollution levels.

Nitrogen dioxide levels at ports and airports were consistently higher than in surrounding regions. Some locations, including Piraeus and Napoli ports and Milan Linate airport, exceeded the revised 2030 EU annual NO2 limit. For half of the studied ports, NO2 levels were more than double those of surrounding areas.