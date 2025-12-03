ECB Consumer Expectations Survey – October 2025

Bácsi Éva

The ECB’s October 2025 Consumer Expectations Survey shows mostly stable trends in inflation, income, spending, economic growth, and housing expectations compared with September 2025, with a few modest changes.

Inflation:

  • Median perceived inflation over the past 12 months remained at 3.1% for the ninth month in a row.

  • Median 12-month inflation expectations rose slightly to 2.8%, while three- and five-year expectations remained unchanged at 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

  • Lower-income households reported slightly higher inflation perceptions and short-term expectations than higher-income groups; younger respondents reported lower expectations than older groups.

Income and spending:

  • Expected nominal income growth over the next 12 months increased to 1.2%, while expected spending growth remained stable at 3.5%.

  • Lower-income households showed slightly higher spending growth expectations than higher-income households.

Economic growth and labour market:

  • Economic growth expectations for the next 12 months became slightly less negative, rising to -1.1%.

  • Expected unemployment in 12 months increased to 11.0%, with lower-income households expecting higher rates (13.2%) than higher-income households (9.4%).

  • Unemployed respondents reported an increased probability of finding a job in the next three months; employed respondents expected a slightly lower probability of job loss.

Housing and credit:

  • Home price growth expectations remained at 3.5%, with similar trends across income groups.

  • Expected mortgage interest rates rose to 4.7%, with lower-income households expecting the highest rates (5.4%) and higher-income households the lowest (4.2%).

  • The net share of households reporting tighter credit access increased, while the share of consumers applying for credit in the past three months slightly declined to 15.7%.

The next CES results will be published on 8 January 2026. The survey covers around 19,000 consumers across 11 euro area countries and provides monthly insights for policy analysis.

(ecb.europa.eu)

