Sziget receives international recognition again for standing up for social causes

For the 15th time, Europe’s best festivals were celebrated at the European Festival Awards gala on January 14 in Groningen, Netherlands. Sziget returned home with a prestigious award once again: the jury of European festival professionals honored the 2025 Sziget for its efforts in the “Take a Stand” category, recognizing festivals that champion social causes. This marks the second time Sziget has received this award, previously winning it for the 2023 festival.

The “Take a Stand” award highlights the social initiatives and activities of European festivals, celebrating those that promote peaceful dialogue, humanity, tolerance, and mutual understanding. The winner is selected by a jury of recognized festival professionals from across Europe.

“Sziget has always stood for acceptance, tolerance, inclusion, and individual freedom. We believe festivals should not only be about celebration, but also about humanity, dialogue, and love – values that have always defined Sziget,” said Tamás Kádár, Sziget’s festival director. “Receiving this recognition for the second time confirms that we are on the right path,” he added.

Throughout its history at the European Festival Awards, Sziget has twice won the “Best Major Festival” award, twice received “Best Line-up,” and now for the second time has been honored with “Take a Stand.” Since the inception of the awards, there has not been a single year in which Sziget did not rank among the best in at least one category. This year, Sziget Organization was also nominated for “Promoter of the Year,” while Sziget itself was in the running for “Best Major Festival” and “Line-up of the Year.”

(Sziget)