Mangalica Festival in Debrecen Has Started Today

Traditional Mangalica Festival is organized between Friday and Sunday, 21st – 23rd February, 2020.

The Mangalica Festival is the first gastro festival of 2020 in Debrecen. The event is organized to celebrate the coming of spring and to taste delicious mangalica dishes on the main square of the city.

At the festival visitors can attend concerts, taste various mangalica dishes and celebrate the coming of spring at a special costume party on Friday night, 21st February.

Source and photos: www.debreceninap.hu