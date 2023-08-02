Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days starts tomorrow with a number of interesting programs

Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days is Hungary’s oldest existing jazz festival, which has been held every year since 1972, except for 2020. This year, between August 3rd and 6th, wine lovers and jazz lovers from all over the country are invited to the greenery of the Big Forest, on the shores of Békás Lake, where the festival is surrounded by green nature during the day, and at night the magical light forest’s foliage and enchanting water mirror dominate the skyline.

In our previous article, we have already reported on what wine and jazz lovers can expect at this year’s large-scale Wine and Jazz Days. However, the organizers prepared even some novelties:

“Paint with wine” free workshop with Panni Czikkely

Swing/Jazz/funky DJs every evening after the concerts, so that the festival has a party atmosphere that matches the theme

With a city card, you can taste the city’s wines at a discount at the Visit Debrecen stand

Two conversations on stage:

08.03 16:20 Women in wineries. Guests: Gabriella Vaszkóné Bodnár Istenhegyi Winery, Dér Beáta Kővágó Cellar

08.04 17:40 “Young Titans”. Invited: Dániel Korózs, Winemaker of Korózs Vineyard and Winery, Budaházy Cellar

Highlight music:

Phonogram award-winning Subtones

Veca Harcsa and Bálint Gyémánt

Great Emma Quintet

Wineries:

Balla Géza Pincészet (Arad-hegyalja), Béla Bandi Pincészet, Budaházy Fekete Kúria Winery, Cseri Pincészet, Deák Bárdos Pince, Dubicz Borászat és Szőlőbirtok, Dula Pincészet, Dúzsi Tamás Borászat, Eke Pince, Epermester Pincészet, Etyeki Kúria Borgazdaság, Fritmann Borászat, Garamvári Szőlőbirtok, Gere Tamás és Zsolt Pincészet, Gonda Pincészet, Grand Tokaj, Gróf Degenfeld Szőlőbirtok és Kastélyszálló, Heit Loránd Pincészet (Létavértes), Istenhegyi Borház, Jammertal Borbirtok, Juhász Testvérek Pincészet, Kecze-Hady Kézműves Pince, Koch Borászat, Korózs Pince, Kővágó Pince, Lajos Király Manúfaktúra, Laposa Birtok, Lisicza Borház, Maison aux Pois, Mészáros Pál Borház és Pince, Nachbil (Krasznabéltek), Nyakas Pincészet, Oroszlános Borbirtok, Paulus Borház, Péter Pincészet, Petrény Winery, Royal Tokaji Borászat, Sajgó Családi Pincészet, Sauska Borászat, Sol Montis Borászat, Sümegi Ákos Pincészete, Szeleshát Szőlőbirtok, Szentpéteri Borpince, Teleki Villány, Thummerer Pincészet, Tibor Családi Szőlőbirtok, Tokaj Hétszőlő Szőlőbirtok, Tornai Pincészet, Törley Pezsgőpincészet, Tringa Borászat, Turul Manufaktúra (Partium), Varga Pincészet, Varsányi Pincészet, Villa Gyetvai

Gastronomy:

Ariron Macaron (Gyomaendrod), Borterasz, Borsos Sajt, Cervinus Sajt (Szarvas), Csakhal Bisztró, Debreceni Krumplilángos, Debreceni Sajtműhely, IKON Étterem, Kovács Kalács, Lepcsánka Művek, Magna Pálinka, MUK, Nagyerdei Pálinkaműhely, Panificio il Basilico, Paris Garden (A Debrecziner Gourmet-díj nyertese), Shell Café, Szabolcsi Pálinka, Szomszéd Bisztró, Veranda Kézműves Pékbisztró, Zádor Kávé

Concerts, programs:

AUGUST 3

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 17:40 Horváth „Plútó” József & Oláh Kálmán & Balázs Elemér 17:40 The truth is in wine – Talk to the winemaker! 18:00 Jónás Géza Quartet 19:40 Juhász Gábor Trió 19:20 Folksz 20:00 Harcsa Veronika-Gyémánt Bálint 21:40 Balázs József Trió feat Zana Zoltán 21:20 Gáspár-Bágyi és az ifjú nagybőgősök 22:00 Hajdu Klára Quartet feat. Borbély Mihály 23:20 Debrecen BigBand

AUGUST 4

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 17:40 Young titans of winemaking – Conversation with the new generation 17:20 Gáspár Károly Trio feat. Gereben Zita 18:00 Jazzation 19:40 Sr. Egri New Trio feat. Ludányi Tamás 19:20 M&M jazzballs 20:00 Magyar Jazz Quintet 21:40 Pecek Lakatos Krisztián Quartet 21:20 Bágyi Balázs New Quartet 22:00 Nagy Emma Quintet 23:40 Jazz Inside 23:20 Debreceni Jazz Együttes 24:00 Duka Laci Gipsy Swing

AUGUST 5

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 16:30 Bubbles and wine – Discussion and presentation with sommelier Béla Vállay 17:40 The truth is in wine – Talk to the winemaker! 17:20 Hajdu Nelli duo 18:00 Vas/Bukowski/Szmanda 19:40 Gáspár – Bágyi és a fiatal basszus-gitárosok 19:20 Tornóczky All Access 20:00 Bass Loco 21:40 The Sosinas 21:20 Vörös Tamás Project 22:00 Subtones 23:40 Egri Drive Stuff 23:20 Dr. Jazz duo 24:00 Szigeti Juli

AUGUST 6

SYNERGY JAZZMA STÉG 17:40 Szakcsi Jr. Renaissance 17:20 Strausz Eszter Quartet feat. Mohai Tamás 18:00 Plútó and the Young Tigers 19:40 Demeter László Band 19:20 Rafael Mário Trio 20:00 Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band feat. Gyárfás István

It is important to point out that the Wine and Jazz days will also switch to cashless payment, so it will be possible to make purchases everywhere with the help of a bank card, mobile application or top-up card.

The pass can be purchased for HUF 8,900. The daily ticket can be purchased for HUF 3,200 on Thursday, HUF 3,600 on Friday and Saturday, and HUF 2,700 on Sunday. The indispensable accessory of the program, the elegant tasting glass, can be purchased for HUF 1,500, which can be returned undamaged. You can buy your ticket online here.

Those interested can find out about the news of the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days on its website and Facebook event.