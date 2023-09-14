Pork With Salmonella Arrived in Hungary: It Can Be Found in Several Stores

Two meat products from the European Union’s food and feed safety alert system (RASFF) were also detected, from which they were also delivered to stores in Hungary.

One batch, which arrived from Germany, was contaminated with salmon beak; while the other product delivered here from Ukraine had cooling problems. The National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) has so far received no information on how many stores were supplied with problematic meat in Hungary.



For the time being, Nélbih has not received any official information about which chains the problematic items may have arrived in, or whether they have ordered a recall of the items. If there is any new information or notification regarding the case, we will update our article.



agrarszektor.hu

pixabay