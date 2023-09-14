No stopping, new traffic order changes have been announced in Debrecen

In connection with the road repair works that have begun on Segner Square in Debrecen, several changes to traffic regulations will be implemented in the work area in the coming days, the Debrecen municipality informed.

On September 14 (Thursday) from 08:30 a.m., after the morning traffic peak, the complete replacement of the structure of the “Segner tér” bus stop on the Tócóskert side of the square will begin. During the renovation of Segner tér, the stop will be closed. The straight traffic lane next to the stop will also be periodically closed outside of peak hours.

During the construction period, DKV Zrt. and Volánbusz Zrt. services will not be able to use this bus stop. DKV Zrt. flights stop at the internal stop at the Segner tér control point, Volánbusz Zrt. flights skip this stop.

On September 15 (Friday) between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., a lower layer of asphalt will be laid in the currently closed accelerator and outer straight lanes on the downtown side. For this reason, the slight right turn from Hatvan Street will be prohibited.

Those driving this way are asked, if possible, to avoid this section of the road by using Nagy Imre utca during the construction period.

In addition to all this, on September 14 (Thursday) and September 15 (Friday) 2023, after the morning traffic peak, the outer lane turning left from Kishegyesi út to Pesti utcá will also be temporarily closed. Turning from the inner left-turning lane will be continuously ensured.

(Debreceni Nap)