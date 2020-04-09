Washington Ambassador Szabó Leaving Post to Work in Private Sector

László Szabó, Hungary’s ambassador to Washington, DC, is leaving his post, after accepting a position in the economic sector, the foreign ministry’s state secretary said.

As ambassador, Szabó has played a key role in strengthening Hungarian-US relations over the past few years, Tamás Menczer told MTI. Economic and defence cooperation between the two countries was excellent even before Szabó’s term and has further strengthened over the past years, he said. Menczer noted that Hungary has 1,500 US businesses employing 100,000 local workers, adding that the US is the largest non-European investor in Hungary.

As regards defence cooperation, Menczer said that Hungary is a reliable NATO ally and a “de facto” supporter of the US’s fight against terrorism. Political relations have improved a lot over the past years and the two countries can once again continue their cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, he said. The foreign ministry is fully satisfied with the performance of Szabó, who has accepted a position offered to him in the business sector, Menczer said.

Szabó, a physician with years of experience working for multinational drugmakers in countries around the world, took up his post as ambassador in the summer of 2017.

