Szijjártó: Covid-19 Offers Opportunity to Rebuild East-West Ties

The coronavirus pandemic offers a “unique opportunity” to rebuild cooperation between the East and the West on a basis of mutual trust and respect, as well as observing international law, the Hungarian foreign minister said in a video message to the 31st special session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In his message, Péter Szijjártó noted governments’ responsibility to address both the health and economic aspects of the epidemic, saying that governments were primarily responsible to ensure proper health services, an increasing challenge even for the world’s richest countries.

Concerning the economic challenge, Szijjártó said that a global race was under way to redistribute capacities worldwide, marking the beginning of a new era. He said that Hungary was a contestant in the race, while its government was committed to waging a fight against unemployment rather than financing unemployment itself. The government considers as its allies companies passing brave investment decisions to enhance competitiveness and retain jobs amid the current hardships, the minister said. He warned against “fake news, double standards, and hypocrisy” saying that they could compromise preventive measures. Concerning coronavirus vaccines, Szijjártó said that selecting one must not be influenced by political considerations, while business lobbies must not be allowed to put pressure on politicians or governments, which are obliged to ensure the safest and fastest available vaccine to their people.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay