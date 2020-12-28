Hungary Helps Aid Programme Supports Over 100,000, Awaits Volunteers

The government’s Hungary Helps aid programme has so far provided support to more than 100,000 people around the world and is now calling for volunteers, a government official told public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió.

The government launched its international aid programme in early 2017 with aiming to help persecuted Christians, Tristan Azbej, the state secretary responsible for aiding persecuted Christians, said. The programme now calls for volunteers willing to give English classes and holding workshops online to schools and family support centres in Africa or the Middle East, Krisztina Kármán, director of the volunteer programme, told the radio programme. Volunteers would be welcome to travel to the African continent after the pandemic had been contained to help out in hospitals and children’s homes, she said, adding that engineers would also be welcome to help with construction projects. Further details are available at onkentes@onkentesliga.hu, she said.

