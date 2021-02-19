Hungary, Iraq Ready to Put Agricultural Ties on New Footing

Hungary is prepared to share its experiences in food security and agricultural production with Iraq, agriculture ministry state secretary Sándor Farkas said after meeting Ali Hadi Al-Bayati, Iraq’s ambassador to Hungary, on Thursday.

The agriculture ministry said in a statement that Farkas and Al-Bayati discussed eco-friendly farming technologies and potential developments in irrigation. The ambassador named aquaculture as an area of possible future cooperation between Iraq and Hungary. Hungarian experts contributed to the spread of carp farming in Iraq in the 1960s and 70s, he said, adding that carp has been served as a “Hungarian fish” in the country ever since. Iraq could be a market for more processed Hungarian agricultural products, the ambassador said. The two officials also discussed the possible export of Hungarian agricultural products to Iraq and opportunities for bilateral cooperation in connection with developments in irrigation, the ministry said.

