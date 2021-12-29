Sandra Bullock is selling her Hollywood home for $ 4.5 million

Sandra Bullock sells her apartment in the Sierra Towers skyscraper, located in one of the most iconic condominiums in Los Angeles. The apartment is located on the 22nd floor of the West Hollywood building, which was home to Lily Collins, Emma Watson, and Robert Sherman – according to Homes and Gardens.

With amazing views and a great location, Sandra Bullock’s apartment is one of the most sought-after properties in Los Angeles.

The actress bought the 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom luxury property for $ 3.35 million in 2014, and now, seven years and a renovation later, she is asking for $ 4.5 million for it.

This 1,759-square-foot residential building was built in 1965 and boasts two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Some of the home’s amenities include scenic views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean, as well as custom kitchen furniture, an extensive patio, and floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors in both bedrooms that lead to the patio. There is also a 24-hour reception, a fitness center, valet parking, a concierge, a sauna, and a swimming pool.

Pictures: zillow.com