Hungary Donating 400,000 More Vaccines to Ghana

Hungary is donating another 400,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Ghana, bringing the total number of doses donated to other countries to 3.8 million, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

Last November, Hungary donated 800,000 vaccine doses to Ghana with a view to helping the country speed up its vaccination drive, Szijjártó noted. The current donation will be delivered to the West African country on Friday, he added. A total of 2.5 million of the vaccine doses Hungary has donated to other countries has gone to Africa, the minister said, noting that the pandemic situation on the continent was critical. Hungary is fortunate to have enough vaccines in stock to vaccinate everyone three times over and still be able to help other countries in an effort to prevent the emergence of new virus variants, Szijjártó said.

