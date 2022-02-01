Orbán to Meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday afternoon, Orbán’s press chief has told MTI.

Orbán’s visit was also announced to Russian journalists by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, on Monday, Bertalan Havasi said.

The agenda of the talks includes discussing major international issues and several of the bilateral economic projects whose implementation has continued despite the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Both sides regard the Moscow summit as highly important considering the advanced level of bilateral relations, Havasi and Peskov said.

Coinciding with the Orbán-Putin meeting, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó will hold talks with Sergei Lavrov, his Russian counterpart, Havasi said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has praised Hungary’s independence as he announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Orbán. Peskov said Moscow was impressed with “Hungary’s independent approach to representing its interests and picking its friends”. “It is also impressive that we could carry on with our many economic projects despite the coronavirus pandemic, and continue to discuss international affairs, including the most pressing ones,” he said.

