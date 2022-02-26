Three Children Died in the Russian Attacks

Russian operations have so far killed 198 people, including three children, health minister Viktor Ljasko said on Saturday.

In a post posted on Facebook, the head of the ministry also informed that in addition to the fatalities, there are 1,115 wounded in the attacks, including children. Ljasko stressed that no hospital was closed, everyone was working, medical care was provided. The health ministry is currently working to provide doctors with bulletproof vests, he added. Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said 35 people were injured in the capital on Saturday morning, including two children. The mayor stressed that there are no Russian troops in Kiev, but there are groups that he referred to as sabotage groups.

“It is safest to stay in shelters because the enemy is attacking from the air,” Klicsko wrote in a statement. The mayor warned that the military, law enforcement and territorial defense units had set up checkpoints across the city, making movement in Kiev restricted and difficult. At the same time, responsible public transport drivers are launching enough flights to get workers to the city’s vital infrastructure facilities to work.

Klicsko later announced on the Telegram messaging portal that the subway had stopped traffic and was operating exclusively as a shelter. In Kiev, the air defense sirens could be heard again around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Outbursts of distant explosions were heard in the city center.

debreceninap.hu