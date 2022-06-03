President Novák Greets Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

President Katalin Novák on Thursday greeted Elizabeth II in a video message on her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

In a video also uploaded to her Facebook page, Novák said: “Your Majesty took the throne when Hungary was going through some of the darkest years of her history.” Novák said that during her rein, the Queen “witnessed our fight for freedom” against Communist rule, and saw the final collapse of the Iron Curtain. Referring to the Queen’s visit to Hungary in 1993, Novák said Hungary had since “become a country we can all be proud of”. The president said Hungary deeply respected the British Monarchy and its political stability. Novák also noted the prominent role of women in British affairs of state throughout history, and said she was sure many would continue that tradition in the future too. “I would like to warmly and respectfully congratulate Your Majesty on your Platinum Jubilee, not only as President of Hungary, but also as a woman and the mother of three children. To be there for the nation, to be there for the family — God bless the Queen, the woman, the mother and God bless Hungary,” she said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay