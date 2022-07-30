Szijjártó Discusses War With Uzbek Foreign Affairs Representative

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Friday talked by phone with Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Foreign Affairs, and said that peace was the only solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Hungary is a key partner of Uzbekistan in Europe, and its close ally in the Organisation of Turkic States. Hungary and Uzbekistan are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, he added. “We greatly appreciate Uzbekistan’s important role in the international fight against terrorism,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu