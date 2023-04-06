The secret behind the man who is always drunk but never drinks alcohol

An American man suffers from a rare disease, and despite proving that he doesn’t drink for years, he was always drunk. It later turned out that his body does not break down carbohydrates into sugars, but turns them into alcohol.

For many years, the 40-year-old American man, Mark, was accused by his wife and colleagues of going to work drunk and getting into his car.

Although the man proved in vain that he had not consumed alcohol, his driver’s license was revoked for drunk driving and he was also fired from his job.

However, four years ago it turned out that the man was not lying.

His wife read about a case similar to her husband’s on the Internet, and that’s when they found out that Mark suffers from a rare disease.

In such patients, their body functions abnormally, carbohydrates are not broken down into sugars, but are fermented, from which the body produces alcohol

– explained a doctor in the RTL Híradó report.

Since then, the American man has been following a low-carbohydrate diet and taking dozens of pills a day, which help him live a sober life.