Azerbaijan Attacked Nagorno-Karabakh, Inhabited Mostly by Christian Armenians – the Council of Europe Demands an Immediate Ceasefire

The Strasbourg-based 46-member Council of Europe condemned Azerbaijan’s “aggressive military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh” and called for an immediate ceasefire. Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, wrote: she is “deeply concerned” by reports of military escalation around the Karabakh region (95 percent inhabited by Armenians – ed.).



“I called on Azerbaijan to immediately stop the military actions. It is high time to put down the weapons, reduce the tension and engage in dialogue” she said. Only a meaningful, unconditional dialogue involving all interested parties can lead to lasting peace. There is no alternative to this, stated the general secretary.

Tiny Kox, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), wrote: it is unimaginable that just when the situation regarding the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh seemed to be improving, “Azerbaijan decided to start a show of force. This is certainly a serious blow to the prospects of sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” he said. It is clear that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh can only be resolved peacefully, with dialogue and clear goodwill, based on applicable international law, with full respect for the human rights of all people living there, added the PACE president.

The government in Baku announced on Tuesday morning that it had launched an anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory of Azerbaijan inhabited mainly by Armenians. However, according to the head of the Armenian government, it is ethnic cleansing and the Armenian army does not take part in the fighting. Many representatives of the international community called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.



MTI