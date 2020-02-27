Coronavirus: Mayor of Debrecen Sends Message to Citizens

László Papp shared some useful information on his Facebook page.

László Papp, mayor of Debrecen, wrote on his Facebook page that “although the municipality does not carry out epidemiological tasks, given that these tasks are the responsibility of the state institutions, they constantly monitor the epidemiological situation and cooperate fully with the competent authorities.”

He also said that “here, in Debrecen we do not have infected people.”

László Papp also warned that “those who have been in the coronavirus area for the past two weeks and who notice any symptoms of illness should contact their GP immediately or any care center. It is very important that you do not seek medical help in person, but by phone to prevent the spread of the epidemic!”

List of GPs is available here. List of pediatricians is available here.

City Medical Phone number: 06-52 / 40-40-40.

The 24/7 free-of-charge national call center phone numbers are 06-80 / 277-455 and 06-80 / 277-456, at koronavirus@bm.gov.hu you can report any potential infection.

Debrecen International Airport, with the involvement of staff from the Debrecen Institute for Primary Care and Health Development, conducts incoming passenger screening under the direction of the local Chief Medical Officer.

Source: László Papp – Facebook page