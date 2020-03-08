Coronavirus: Two Patients in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

There are already two patients with coronavirus in Debrecen.

The second patient with coronavirus in Debrecen is the 59-year-old Hungarian wife of a British man who was infected in Milan and is currently receiving hospital treatment at the Kenézy Gyula Hospital in Debrecen. Only the second laboratory examination of the female patient confirmed the coronavirus infection.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Hungary is now seven, according to the Saturday night results, updated on coronavirus.gov.hu.

Source: www.debreceninap.hu

Photo: pixabay

