From 19th March, 2020, DKV trams, buses and trolley buses have changes in their schedules.

Trolley buses: They are launched on a holiday schedule.

Trams: They are launched on a work schedule during school breaks.

Buses: They are launched on a holiday schedule. Exceptions: Bus 13, 16, 17, 21, 30, 33, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 46, 48, 49, 146. They carry passengers on a modified holiday schedule.

