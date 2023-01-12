Sixty apartments have no water due to a huge hole in the asphalt on Rakovszky Street

Bácsi Éva

The asphalt broke under a car on Rakovszky Street while the employees of the Debrecen Water Works were carrying out pipe break repair work – we reported on it on Thursday. Due to the accident, the experts of Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt. implemented a complete road closure between main road 4, Árpád tér and Faraktár utca in the section between

According to the announcement of the waterworks, sixty apartments currently have no water due to the problem, which affects approximately 180 people. The water supply in the affected apartments can be restarted at midnight at the earliest.

 

debreceninap.hu

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

