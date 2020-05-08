New Phase of Protection Against the Epidemic in Debrecen

The first phase of protection against the coronavirus-epidemic has come to an end. Even though it has extensive international relations and thereby exposure, Debrecen has successfully closed the first phase of the protection due to the governmental and municipal measures taken and to the compliance of its citizens. Regarding the population proportion, Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar County belong to the least infected cities and counties.

As of 4 May 2020, the restriction on movement have ended, but the situation of emergency remains, which requires compliance with new rules of behaviour from the citizens of Debrecen. Several strict regulations will have to be respected in the city in the upcoming period, but some will be facilitated. The details were presented by László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen at a press conference held on 6 May 2020.

– with the exception of people living in the same household, contact with other people is to be avoided. If it is not possible, the 1.5-metre protective distance is to be respected;

– the restriction for people over the age of 65 remains: they are allowed to go to shops, drugstores, pharmacies only between 9 a.m. and 12 noon;

– it is obligatory to cover one’s nose and mouth when doing the shopping and also on means of community transport (buses, trams, trolleybuses). For this purpose, not only surgical masks but an appropriate scarf or shawl can also be used.

Facilitations:

– every shop in Debrecen can be open, they can be visited, the time restriction has been lifted – this facilitation also concerns shops providing services (hairdresser’s, cosmetics);

– the zoo and amusement park of Debrecen will also open their doors;

– public places and parks can be visited with no restriction, the forest park (Frog Pond and its surroundings) and the Five Acre Wood playground will be opened again;

– restaurants, cafés, patisseries, cafeterias, bistros’ gardens and terraces can operate, and the consumption of food and drink is allowed therein – but the distance of 1.5 metres must be respected at each table.

– Lidos and open-air baths are allowed to be open and receive guests. Accordingly, Kerekestelep lido can open its doors in the middle of May, and the new Aquaticum Debrecen Water Park can receive guests from the middle of June. According to the rules in force, the reopening of indoor pools and baths is still not possible.

– Sport events can be held with no spectators, under closed conditions; participation in sports trainings is allowed.

– Following the assessment of swimmers’ needs, their training can begin step by step, in smaller groups in the city’s sport swimming facility. However, it will still remain closed for the general public.

– The same rules shall apply in the case of other indoor facilities: bodily contact is to be avoided during sport trainings, and sport halls will still remain closed for the general public.

– When exercising outdoors, athletes are allowed to train on the sport grounds of the complex in Oláh Gábor Street, and the general public can also use the facility outside athletes’ training hours.

–The municipality is formulating new rules for the operation of markets: all markets in Debrecen can be visited by people over the age of 65 only between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Exclusively this age group can do their shopping in the markets at this given time.

– The second-hand market or rag-fair will reopen from 7 May – Thursday -, where people over 65 are allowed to do their shopping only between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Maximum 500 people are allowed to stay on the premises of the rag-fair at a time, in order that people’s health can be protected and the 1.5-metre protective distance can be kept. Compliance with the above is controlled by the Debrecen Public Space Supervision Authority.

debrecen.hu

pixabay