To its PRIVATE HORIZONS Photo Contest, American Corner Szeged invites submissions of images where, in this current situation, the photographer addresses the effects of social distancing on their emotions.

As a source of inspiration, we recommend studying recent or newly relevant images on Instagram by contemporary American art photographers like Stephen Shore (@stephen.shore), Alec Soth (@littlebrownmushroom), Joel Meyerowitz (@joel_meyerowitz), Todd Hido (@toddhido_) and Tim Davis (@ohthattimdavis). The first three artists have been part of the American Corner’s American Photographers lecture series, too.

The contest is open to anyone who accepts the contest’s Terms and Conditions. There is a separate Junior Category for contestants younger than 18.

Please submit your photos in an e-mail to szegedach2@gmail.com by May 31, 2020.

More contest info: https://www.facebook.com/notes/american-corner-szeged/private-horizons-fotópályázatphoto-contest/1102296900135572/

Photo history background of the contest: https://www.facebook.com/notes/american-corner-szeged/private-horizons-háttérbackground/1105417066490222/