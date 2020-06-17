Get Rosy and Festive!

We have a particularly eventful weekend coming up, with the return of our ever popular Wristband Weekend and Evening Walk at the Zoo as well as our first ever Rose Festival.

This unique thematic event will include rose exhibits from several horticulture stores at three locations (by the Funhouse at the Amusement Park, next to the Safari Train and in front of our Camel Enclosure) and our own festive rose beds throughout the Park.

Held from 9:00 to 19:00 on June 20 and 21, Rose Festival is free of charge for visitors with a Zoo Pass. The exhibit by the Funhouse at the Amusement Park is also free of charge for those of you with an Amusement Park Pass.

Members of the rose family, roses are a genus of some 200 species, most with 5-petal simple flowers but some with double or even triple ones. Their berry-like aggregate fruits, called rose hips, are a preferred winter food item for granivorous birds such as finches, thrushes and waxwings. Due to their high levels of vitamin C and pleasant flavor, rose hips are also popular as a marmalade, jelly or tea, while rose petals are used for human consumption when candied.

