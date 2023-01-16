Iconic Actress Gina Lollobrigida Dies at 95

Italian actor and singer Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95.

The well-known actress Lollo was one of the most popular Italian film stars of the 1950s. Lollobrigida became famous as a Mediterranean sex symbol in the 1950s, and later she also worked as a photographer and sculptor. In Hollywood she also worked with the biggest stars of the era, and in Europe she appeared in films by directors such as Vittorio De Sica, Mario Monicelli and Pietro Germi. The actress stood out for her beauty at a young age, she won the Miss Rome title in 1947 and came third in the Miss Italia competition. Among her most famous films are The Princess and My Wife, Beauties of the Night and Treasures of Africa.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 1968 and in 1985.

