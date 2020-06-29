Vodafone Hungary is extending its 5G network

Vodafone Hungary continues to expand its 5G network coverage this year: after the inner city of Budapest and Zalaegerszeg, the development of 5G base stations continues in larger rural towns and around Lake Balaton. With this, the number of Vodafone 5G stations will increase close to 300 nationwide, thanks to which hundreds of thousands will be able to enjoy the benefits of the next-generation mobile network. Through this, the operator is taking another significant step in the direction of elevating Hungary to the forefront of digital Europe.

In 2019, Vodafone Hungary was the first domestic mobile operator to launch its live outdoor commercial 5G service accessible by all in downtown Budapest, thanks to its 3500MHz frequency spectrum purchased in 2016. Last year, the operator presented several tests using this frequency band to demonstrate the outstanding speed and minimum latency of the next-generation network, using, among others, a remote-controlled car steered through 5G connection at the ZalaZone proving ground and in the Vodafone headquarters in Budapest.

In April 2020, Vodafone Hungary acquired additional spectrum for its 5G mobile services at the frequency auction conducted by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH). With the newly acquired frequency range, which is capable of boosting speed, capacity and coverage, the operator is well-placed to offer local businesses and the public the benefits of the latest technology, on a mass scale.

The development and construction of the 5G network continues this year: the operator will build 5G technology in and around Budapest, in larger cities and around Lake Balaton.

The present development involves the following cities, stations will be typically located in the busiest parts of inner cities and around universities:

Miskolc

Győr

Debrecen

Székesfehérvár

Pécs

Szeged

Eger

Majority of the 5G stations will be deployed in and around Budapest, including several institutions of national importance.

With the summer season approaching, network developments will also start in the Lake Balaton region, and the operator will expand its 4G network capacities all around the lake, and 5G will also be launched in the two “capitals” of Lake Balaton. In Balatonfüred and Siófok, the super-fast mobile network is expected to be available to customers by the second half of the summer.

“The Lake Balaton region is of outstanding importance to Vodafone Hungary. In recent years we have continuously developed our network in the region, as a result of which our 4G+ service has become accessible everywhere along the lake’s shores. The joint history of the Lake Balaton region and Vodafone now continues, as we are upgrading our 4G capacities yet again, and the benefits offered by 5G are expected to be available in Balatonfüred and Siófok from August onwards, helping the revitalisation of domestic tourism and the operation of local businesses. ” – said Dr. Gergő J. Budai, Vice Chairman of the Board of Vodafone Hungary.

The 5G network can only be accessed with a suitable mobile device and subject to an appropriate price plan. Vodafone’s portfolio currently includes six 5G-capable devices: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G DS, Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G DS, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G Dual SIM, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Dual SIM and Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. The operator regularly upgrades its product range of 5G-capable devices