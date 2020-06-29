Hungary Sends Vaccines to Transcarpathia

Europe
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Ministerial commissioner István Grezsa handed over a contingent of 22,500 vaccines to the local chapter of the Red Cross in Chop (Csap), in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region, on Friday.

The vaccines, against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, influenza and poliomyelitis, have been donated as part of a 5-year Hungarian assistance programme, Grezsa said at a ceremony attended by Transcarpathia Governor Oleksiy Petrov. In the past three years Hungary has sent 80,000 vaccines to Transcarpathia, Grezsa said in his address. Petrov said that the vaccines would be distributed between hospitals of the region and provided to children free of charge.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

