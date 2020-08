Besides unlimited funs and thrills this weekend, our Amusement Park has a good number of animal encounters in store for you.

Come meet iconic members of exotic fauna, including two-toed sloths, tamarins and estrildid finches, in our Tropical House and the ponies and donkeys at their pen, where you can even saddle up for a pony ride, and take our Miniature Train around the vast wildlife enclosure.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park