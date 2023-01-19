Food is distributed again in Debrecen for the needy

The Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület is holding its Morzsaparty, combined with food distribution, on January 21, 2023, between 11:00 and 12:30 in Debrecen, on Bocskai Square. The organizers write that they want to help pensioners in Debrecen who receive benefits under HUF 100,000 separately in their own modest way.

Those who want to be part of the event, please bring the postal check for their pension or the order from the pension provider delivered in a few days about the amount of the pension and their identity card. Only pensioners who PRESENT the requested documents ON THE SITE may participate in the distribution

– reads the statement.

We provide pre-packaged food. We consider it important to take care of each other’s health, so please keep a distance of 1.5 meters

– the use of a mask is also recommended.

Then they ask for the help of well-intentioned residents:

We invite everyone who wants to help in site, with financial or in-kind support:

We are waiting for applications from restaurants who agree to provide a menu for some pensioners free of charge;

We are waiting for applications from BAKERIES, grocery stores, butchers, and RESTAURANTS in Debrecen;

We are waiting for the offerings, food, cakes, SUSTAINABLE food in unlimited quantities;

We are waiting for children’s books and computers. We also welcome laptops, most poor families lack the basic conditions for online learning;

We also welcome volunteer HELPERS who feel they want to do something for the poor; /We do not collect used clothes./ Anyone who wants to help or support can do so here: Email: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com.

We also expect monetary donations: The association’s account number has CHANGED. We ask our dear supporters to pay attention to this. A Morzsányi Charity Association, OTP Bank Account number: 11738015-21471052. We ask for information about donations in kind for the Morzsaparti until January 20 / Friday / 12:00 p.m. Of course, we are also happy to receive any support on the spot – the organizers say.

– Andrea Leipzig, the head of Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület –