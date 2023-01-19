The construction of Debrecen’s new gymnasium is progressing

The construction of the Dóczy Hall in Debrecen is currently 70 percent complete, parliamentarian László Pósán announced on his social media page. The politician also reported that the hall with a 22 by 44 meter fighting area planned between the Svetits High School and the E.ON building will be suitable for holding externally organized sports events in addition to the main functions of physical education.

The hall is being built by Human-Ép Ingatlanforgalmazó Kft. for 1.5 billion forints. The description available on the company’s website shows that Dóczy High School currently has a small gymnasium that does not meet the current expectations of education, which is why there was a need to build a new hall.

The construction company also reported that, in addition to its main function serving physical education, it will also be used for externally organized sports events as needed. The size of the arena is 22 x 44 m, including the protective distances, with an interior height of 8 m. The playing area of the Hall will be divided into two parts with a manually drawn partition curtain fixed to the ceiling. In the post shared by László Pósán, the municipality’s news portal states that according to preliminary plans, the building would have been completed by April this year, but due to unexpected technical and procurement problems, a delay of two months is expected.

The company also published photos of the future building:

debreceninap.hu

photo designs: humanep.com