The Day of Sobriety in Debrecen: there is a way out of addiction

The Debrecen Drug Conciliation Forum and Forrás Spiritual Help Center, founded in 2001, jointly organize for the first time the Sobriety Day event in Debrecen on May 12-13, 2023.

The purpose of the 2-day program is to draw the attention of the local society to the fact that there is a cure and a way out of addiction.

On Friday, May 12, from 08:30, those interested could participate in the open meetings of the self-help groups operating in Debrecen, as well as the introduction of the supporting institutions and organizations operating in Debrecen at the Debrecen Cultural Center and Youth House.

On Saturday, May 13, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Szent Csalad Plébány (4031 Holló László sétány 1.) will host self-help groups’ reports, testimonies, and a professional round table discussion, the purpose of which is to get to know each other and strengthen cooperation. During the morning, the representatives of the historical churches jointly remember the victims of addiction and pray for the family members, those who have been freed and those who have been cured.

The purpose of the program is to draw the attention of the public and decision-makers to the fact that the treatment of addictions and the resulting health, and social problems are the common task of everyone in our city.

debreceninap.hu