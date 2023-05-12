Ronan Gargan, Ireland’s ambassador to Hungary, opened the Beckett oeuvre exhibition

In connection with the 10th Theater Olympiad and the upcoming International Amateur Theater Meeting, the exhibition of the works of Samuel Beckett was opened in the Méliusz Újkert library.

The event was attended by István Puskás, deputy mayor of Debrecen responsible for culture, and Tünde Szabó, deputy director of the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library.

The event was attended by Ronan Gargan, Ireland’s ambassador to Hungary, who opened the exhibition.

Samuel Beckett made a significant contribution to world literature, which was recognized with the Nobel Prize in 1969

– said Ronan Gargan.

The exhibition can be viewed in the Méliusz Újkert library during opening hours until June 24, 2023.

At the end of the exhibition, Beckett’s performance, Waiting for Godot, at Dublin’s Abbey Theater will be available for viewing from a recording in English on June 24, 2023 (Saturday) from 3:00 p.m. The screening is a side event of the AITA/IATA International Amateur Theater Festival.

The library welcomes everyone who is interested in the exhibition!