Foundation Stone of New Debrecen Reformed School Laid Down

On the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Immánuel Home and School maintained by the Debrecen Great Church Reformed Congregation, a worship service expressing gratitude was held in the Great Church of Debrecen on Sunday, 20 August 2020.

As Vice Mayor István Puskás said, it was exemplary how the almost thirty-year-old Immánuel Home took care of children with multiple disabilities. He also expressed his hope for education to start in the new school building in the following year. He referred to the fact that without the Reformed Church and the Reformed College „Debrecen could not be a caring city today, a city of schools, a city of knowledge”. After the worship service held in the Great Church, the foundation stone of the new school was laid down in Kishegyesi Road.

