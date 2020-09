Agóra Debrecen offers a special program to its visitors next week on 25th September.

Date: Friday (25th September) 3:00 – 9:00 pm

Venue: Agóra Debrecen (1. Egyetem square)

Program: Special Night of Researchers where visitors can attend lectures, presentations, see unique experiments and inventions. Those who attend the event can take a walk in the botanical garden, too.

Visiting the program is free, but you should register here.

pixabay