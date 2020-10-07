New African Cichlid Group Already Growing

With new acquisitions and exhibits in the past couple years, we are now home to more and more iconic freshwater fish species; following the construction of a paludarium, home to banded archerfish, in 2016 and that of a red piranha tank in 2017, this year’s Night at the Zoo saw individuals of 15 African cichlid species move in with our Nile crocodile.

A little over a month later, we have further great news to report on as we have welcomed 7 Otopharynx tetrastigma and 16 ruby red peacock juveniles since mid-September. Still housed in a rearing facility behind the scenes, the little ones have a lot of growing to do before they can safely join the others in the crocodile pool.