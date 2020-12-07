Christmas is approaching! – Meet the Vietnamese mossy frogs

In preparation for the Holiday, every day until the first day of Christmas, we present one of our animals living in our zoo awaiting adoption, from whom you will surely find your favorite.

Meet our Vietnamese mossy frogs.

Earlier this year, we reported the successful hatching of the moss fog eggs (Theloderma corticale) discovered by our stuff on December 29th. The tadpoles posed a real challenge to our keepers, as there was no “perfect recipe” in the literature for raising still-footless hatchlings . The nearly 5 months of developmental period and the accompanying experiments brought the long-awaited success. Several tadpoles grew four feet; and after climbing ashore, they were housed in a separate terrarium, but furnished just like their parents’. Due to their relatively small size they consume flightless fruit flies and ant-sized grasshoppers.

These special animals can be found in Vietnam, in the northern part of Quang Tri Province. This species got its common name from the fact that it mimics the mossy rocks with its skin. Their camouflage is so effective that they are even able to mimic the flowers of moss – those red dots on the surface of the skin.

Moss frogs are at risk of habitat loss and are therefore included in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Similarly to our Vietnamese mossy frogs, many animals are still waiting for their foster parents. Adopting provides an opportunity to support our zoo and we are hopeful that at our next event, you can meet your favorite animal as its foster parent.

A zoo pass can be a wonderful christmas present and a year-round source of joy.

More tips for donating and supporting our institution: http://www.zoodebrecen.hu/content/supportus.html

