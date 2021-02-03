László Papp promised a big discount to owners of restaurants and cafés in Debrecen

Mayor László Papp, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles and Antal Szekeres discussed the epidemiological situation with the owners of restaurants, cafés and entertainment venues. Participants made suggestions to the mayor on how to mitigate their losses due to the pandemic.

Representatives of seven catering establishments were received by László Papp at a meeting held at the Mayor’s Office. The mayor put it this way: the epidemic has severely affected those working in tourism and hospitality. Representatives of these sectors are constantly consulted by the experts of Visit Debrecen and the management of the city: after the accommodation providers, on February 2, 2021, László Papp met with the owners of restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues. The mayor said they agree that reopening can only take place gradually, depending on the vaccination of the population. The owners suggested that the terraces could be opened as soon as possible, even in early spring, in strict compliance with epidemiological rules.

Mayor László Papp announced at the conciliation that

Although according to the government decree, the catering units do not have to pay a fee for the use of public space only during the emergency, in Debrecen the discount remains valid even after that. Thus, licensed restaurants and cafes can use public areas free of charge until 31 December.

László Papp emphasized that in addition to the government’s sectoral support, the city also offers significant concessions to businesses operating here, including caterers.

“By reducing the business tax to 1 percent, more than HUF 3 billion will remain with small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, Cívis Ház Zrt., Owned by the local government, provides more than 230 companies with 50 and 90 percent rental discounts on business premises. ” Said the mayor of Debrecen.

It was stated at the consultation that the remaining rent arrears in 2020 will be waived by Debreceni Vagyonkezelő Zrt. Further discounts and cooperation opportunities will be continuously discussed by local representatives of the city and the hospitality industry in the future.

debreceninap.hu