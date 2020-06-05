Five-Exit Roundabout to be Constructed in Mikepércsi Road

A five-exit roundabout is going to be constructed on Main Road 47, at its junction toward Hosszúpályi. After the completion of the investment, conditions of safe traffic will improve and it will be easier to access the northern part of the Southern Economic Zone – said László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, at the press conference on 2 June 2020.

The plans for the five-exit roundabout were ordered by the Municipality of Debrecen, which will serve the basis for the construction to be carried out by the tender-winner Zemplénkő Kft., commissioned by Magyar Közút NZrt. The construction cost of the roundabout is gross 1,107,427,097 HUF, of which TOP source provided by the Municipality of Debrecen is gross 536,096,000 HUF, and Magyar Közút NZrt. finances gross 571,331,097 HUF. The contractor was given access to the work area on 27 May 2020. The expected date of completion is 23 December 2020. The technical delivery and acceptance will be completed after this date. During the time of the roadworks, speed limits, overtaking bans, periodic lane closures and traffic-light controls are to be expected – said Zoltán Szoták, County Director of Magyar Közút NZrt. In order to avoid greater congestion, cars coming from the direction of Mikepércs should take connecting road 481 and the motorway. Traffic signs will direct drivers.

debrecen.hu

pixabay